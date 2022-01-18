President Kovind mourns death of legendary cartoonist Narayan Debnath

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday mourned the death of legendary cartoonist Narayan Debnath and offered condolences to his family and admirers.

"Sad to learn about the demise of Shri Narayan Debnath, a noted cartoonist, who created immortal fictional characters that entertained children and adults alike. His passing is a big loss to the world of Bengali literature. Condolences to his family & admirers," Kovind tweeted.

The legendary cartoonist Narayan Debnath passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 97.

Debnath was the creator of several Bengali comic characters and was undergoing treatment at Bellevue Hospital in Kolkata.

Debnath, who was born and spent most of his life living in Shibpur, Howrah, India, holds the record of longest-running comics by an individual artiste for his 'Handa Bhonda' comics series that completed its continuous 53 years of running.

He was also the only comic artist in India who received a D.Litt degree. Debnath was awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, in 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

