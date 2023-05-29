President Murmu expresses grief over loss of lives in Mysuru road accident

New Delhi [India], May 29 : President Droupadi Murmu on Monday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the road accident near Tirumakudalu-Narasipura in Mysuru.

A total of 10 people including two children died in an accident after a collision between a car and a private bus near Tirumakudalu-Narasipura in Mysuru, said SP Myuru Seema Latkar today.

In a tweet, President Murmu said, "Pained to learn about the unfortunate loss of lives including those of children in a road accident in Mysuru. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Mysuru road accident in Karnataka and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand for people who sustained injuries.

A tweet by the Prime Minister's Office said, "Deeply saddened to by the tragic accident in Mysuru, Karnataka. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured: PM @narendramodi"

"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the tragedies in Mysuru and Dhanbad. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office said in another tweet.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of those killed in the unfortunate road accident.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister's office said, "Disturbed by the unfortunate accident near T Narasipura of Mysuru district that killed 10 innocent people. Rs 2 lakh compensation shall be provided to the families of the deceased from the CM relief fund. I have directed the concerned officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured."

While talking to the media, the Karnataka CM said, "The Deputy Commissioner has been instructed to immediately visit the spot and conduct an investigation immediately."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor