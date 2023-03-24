President Murmu extends greetings on Sarhul festival

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 24 : President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted people on Sarhul, a spring festival, and hoped that it inspires all to protect the environment.

Sarhul, considered the biggest tribal festival was celebrated across Jharkhand today with great zeal and devotion. The harvest festival similar to Baisakhi, Onam and Pongal is majorly celebrated by the tribal population of the State on the third moon day of Chaitra month.

President Droupadi Murmu in her tweet in Hindi greeted people and hoped that the festival it inspires all to protect the environment.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also greeted people of the State and in a tweet in Hindi wrote, "Participated in the program orgsed in Ranchi on the auspicious occasion of Prakriti Parv Sarhul. Many best wishes and blessings to all"

On this day, rituals are performed under the Sal tree at the designated place known as Sarnasthal or Jaher which is believed to be the abode of the presiding deity of the village. Sal is considered to be a sacred part of the ritual as it gives Adivasis firewood and shelter besides saving them from the bad weather.

New crop, fruit, flower was offered to deities and then onwards use starts using new crop, flower, fruits. Before noon puja and rituals take place and afterward people sing and dance along with playing the traditional drums known as Dhol, Nagada and Turhi.

The offerings are then consumed by the villagers as prasad alongside rice beer, commonly known as Handia in local parlance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor