President Murmu given warm send-off in Himachal

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 21 : President Droupadi Murmu was given a warm send-off at Kaly helipad, Mashobra on Friday after her four days sojourn to Himachal Pradesh.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were present on the occasion.

Speaker, HP Vidhan Sabha Kuldeep Singh Patha, Health Minister Dr (Col.) Dh Ram Shandil, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, DGP Sanjay Kundu, and other senior Civil, Police and Army officers were also present amongst others.

President Murmu on Tuesday arrived on a four-day visit to Shimla.

On Tuesday the President inaugurated a Tulip Garden at Mashobra and later in the evening she attended a civic reception hosted in her honour by the government of Himachal Pradesh at Raj Bhavan in Shimla.

On April 19, the President interacted with officer trainees of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service at the National Academy of Audit & Accounts, Shimla. She also attended the 26th convocation of Himachal Pradesh University at Shimla.

On April 20, the President visited the Indian Institute of Advanced Study and later she hosted an 'At Home' reception at the Rashtrapati Niwas.

