President Murmu Launches 'My Bengal, Addiction-Free Bengal' Campaign In Kolkata

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday expressed concern on rampant drug use among youth and said it was time to find a solution to eradicate the menace.Speaking at a programme at the Raj Bhavan, where she launched the ‘My Bengal, Addiction-Free Bengal’ campaign organised by the Brahma Kumaris, Murmu said the central and state governments were working hard on various aspects to curb the problem. "Drug abuse is a matter of concern for society and the country. Due to these addictions, youth are not able to choose the right direction in their lives. This is very worrying and there is a need to work on all fronts in this matter," Murmu said.

She added the situation can be improved through spiritual awakening, medication, social solidarity and political will. She appreciated organisations like Brahma Kumaris for discussing such issues and working to solve them. "Any kind of addiction develops due to mental stress and peer pressure. Addiction is harmful to health. Many other disorders also arise from addiction. Family and friends of drug addicts also suffer a lot of trouble," she added.