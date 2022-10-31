President Murmu pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

According to Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu paid floral tributes in front of a portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

This morning, the President visited Sardar Patel Chowk in New Delhi.

Eralier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid floral tribute to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar.

Prime Minister Modi also witnessed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade which included contingents of the Border Security Force (BSF) and five State Police Forces, one each from Northern Zone (Haryana), Western Zone (Madhya Pradesh), Southern Zone (Telangana), Eastern Zone (Odisha) and North Eastern Zone (Tripura). Apart from the contingents, six Police Sports Medal winners of the Commonwealth Games 2022 also participated in the Parade.

Since 2014, October 31, the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is celebrated as National Unity Day to celebrate his efforts and contributions in convincing several princely states to align with the Indian Union.

( With inputs from ANI )

