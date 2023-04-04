President Murmu to attend Gauhati HC's 75th year celebrations on April 7

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 4 : The President of India Droupadi Murmu will be attending the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Gauhati High Court on April 7 during her two-day visit to Assam.

The Gauhati High Court will be completing 75th year of its existence on April 5.

Apart from the President, Chief Justice of India Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud will also attend the function.

Arup Jyoti Baishya, Joint Registrar (Judicial) of Gauhati HC said, "To commemorate the occasion, a meeting has been convened on April 5 which will be attended by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Justice of Gauhati HC Sandeep Mehta and the Judges of the High Court."

"A commemorative postal stamp and the Assamese version of the book 'Gauhati High Court: History & Heritage' as well as a special edition of the magazine ATMA will be released on April 5. On April 6, six books on Customary Laws pertaining to different tribes such as Rabha, Tiwa, Zeme-Naga and Bodos of Assam will be released by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal," said Arup Jyoti Baishya.

The curtains on the Platinum Jubilee celebrations will be drawn on April 14 in a function that will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"On the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee celebration, the Gauhati High Court has decided to felicitate former Judges, senior Advocates who have completed 50 years of practice besides some former members of the Registry, Judicial Officers as well as the Advocates' Clerk," Baishya further said.

Established on 5th April, 1948, the Gauhati High Court originally catered to the seven North Eastern states of Assam, Nagaland, Mpur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. However, subsequent to the establishment of separate High Courts for the states of Mpur, Meghalaya and Tripura, today the Gauhati High Court exercises jurisdiction over the remaining four North Eastern states.

"The Gauhati High Court is one of the institutions which connects the four North Eastern states and is credited with delivering several landmark judgments on several issues of public importance, particularly, those dealing with the rights of the tribal population," Baishya added.

As part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations other events such as a Quiz competition, a law lecture to be delivered by former Chief Justice of India Justice U. U. Lalit, and cultural programme depicting the rich heritage of the North East have also been orgzed.

