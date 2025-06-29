President Murmu to begin 2-day visit to UP from tomorrow, to inaugurate AYUSH University at Gorakhpur

New Delhi, June 29 President Droupadi Murmu is set to begin her two-day tour of Uttar Pradesh from Monday, where she will inaugurate many projects and also participate in the convocation programmes.

During her visit to the state, President Murmu will participate in three landmark projects in two cities – Bareilly and Gorakhpur and will also undertake a long road journey to reach Gorakhpur.

On June 30, the President will attend the XI convocation ceremony of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute at Bareilly. Later in the day, she will also take part in the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS Gorakhpur.

On July 1, the President will inaugurate the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University at Gorakhpur.

In Gorakhpur, also the erstwhile Lok Sabha constituency of Yogi Adityanath, President Droupadi Murmu will attend the first convocation of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where she will felicitate some students with medals.

The President will also visit Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur, where she will inaugurate its Auditorium, Academic Block and Panchkarma Kendra as well as lay the foundation stone for a new Girls’ Hostel.

President Murmu will undertake a long road journey in the state to traverse between the cities, clocking a record 129 kms, making it one of the key highlights of her two-day trip to Uttar Pradesh.

After landing at Gorakhpur airport, the President will cover a total distance of 37 kilometres by road between the airport, the circuit house, AIIMS and Gorakhnath temple.

The next day, she will travel another 92 km to reach Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University, Gorakhnath Temple, Mahayogi Gorakhnath University Arogyadham Sonbarsa and the airport.

Notably, she is the first President who will undertake such a long road journey in the state.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has already reviewed preparations for the President's programmes at the Mahayogi Gorakhnath University and the road route to various places.

