President Murmu to visit MP and Rajasthan from July 13-15

New Delhi [India], July 12 : President Droupadi Murmu will visit Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan from July 13 to 15, a statement from the President’s Secretariat said on Wednesday.

The President will attend the 4th convocation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

According to the release, the President will address the members of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly at Jaipur on Friday.

“On July 14, 2023, the President will address the members of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly at Jaipur. On the same evening, she will also address a seminar organized by Rajasthan Legislative Assembly under the auspices of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (Rajasthan Branch) at Jaipur,” it added.

Earlier, the President had visited Madhya Pradesh in November 2022.

