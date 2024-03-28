Previous govts gave curfews to Muzaffarnagar, we are giving safe environment: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Muzaffarnagar (UP), March 28 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that Muzaffarnagar has endured months of curfew when governance fell into the wrong hands. He underlined the importance of every vote in elections.

Speaking on the second day of the Prabudha Sammelan held in Muzaffarnagar, he said: "However, when you gave power to the right people, Muzaffarnagar became known for its vibrant Kanwar Yatra.

"Previously, votes cast in favour of the wrong people plunged western Uttar Pradesh into anarchy and lawlessness where everyone felt insecure. People were afraid of coming to the place. But, when you elected the right parties and people, lawlessness and chaos ended and faith was respected," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added.

Yogi Adityanath said that in the past, extortion prevailed when governance faltered.

"As I hear the song 'Holi Khele Raghuveera Awadh Mein...', it reflects how the divine was invoked for festivities, yet his holy presence remained absent from our soil. Your single vote has broken the shackles of centuries, ushering in an era of respect and faith. A vote cast in the wrong direction perpetuated exploitation, whereas aligning with the right party paved the path for initiatives like PM SVANidhi, offering loans to street vendors," he said.

The chief minister also highlighted the long-standing aspirations of local representatives and residents for the restoration of Shuktirtha's former glory.

"In response to these calls, our administration is committed to revitalising Shuktirtha by establishing a dedicated Shuktirtha Development Council that aligns closely with the sentiments of the populace. This region boasts a rich heritage spanning thousands of years, serving as a beacon for followers of Sanatan Dharma worldwide who glean profound insights into life's truths from the revered Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran.

"It is here, five millennia ago, that Shukdev Maharaj first imparted the Mahapuran, underscoring the profound historical significance of this land," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added.

