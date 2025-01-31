Prez Murmu faces ‘repeated’ insults from Congress: Sonia Gandhi’s comments fuel backlash

New Delhi, Jan 31 The Budget Session of Parliament began on Friday amidst a fresh controversy following remarks by Congress MP Sonia Gandhi about President Droupadi Murmu. Speaking to reporters after the President’s address to a joint sitting of Parliament, Sonia Gandhi described President Murmu as a “poor thing”, expressing concern that the 66-year-old President appeared exhausted after delivering her long customary speech.

"The President was getting very tired by the end. She could hardly speak, poor thing," Gandhi said, flanked by her children, Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Rahul Gandhi was heard assisting his mother with her comments, asking, "Boring? No comments? Repeating the same thing again and again?"

The BJP was quick to condemn the remarks, calling them “derogatory” and accusing the Congress of disrespecting the President. BJP leaders said that Congress’s “feudal mindset” cannot accept that a tribal woman like Droupadi Murmu achieved the position of President of India.

This is not the first example of insult toward President Murmu by the Congress-led opposition. On various occasions in the past, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi referred to the President’s speech as "boring". Once, Pappu Yadav had also dismissed the speech delivered by President Murmu as a "love letter". The political leaders slammed all these comments, with many of them describing them as an insult to the entire tribal community and the highest office in the country.

Last year Rahul Gandhi sparked a row by stating that President Murmu could not enter the Ram Mandir due to her tribal identity. But the fact that came out contradicted Rahul’s claim. President Droupadi Murmu not only visited the Ram Mandir in 2024 but also attended Maha Aarti at Saryu Ghat.

The disrespect towards President Murmu has also been seen earlier. Rahul Gandhi in 2024, then Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, noticeably failed to greet President Murmu during her address to Parliament on Constitution Day.

The Congress’ disregard for President Murmu also became evident in 2022 when party leader Ajoy Kumar mocked her candidacy, calling it a representation of an “evil philosophy of India”, suggesting that she should not be seen as an Adivasi symbol.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also in the past referred to President Murmu as ‘Rashtrapatni’ during a TV interview. This led to massive controversy with analysts and political leaders condemning this comment.

Likewise, West Bengal Minister Akhil Giri made headlines in 2022 when he mocked the President’s appearance, saying, “We don’t judge anyone by their appearance. But how does our President look?” His remarks were widely condemned as disrespectful.

The continuous pattern of disparaging comments from opposition leaders has raised questions about the treatment of tribal women in high political office, with many calling for greater respect for the dignity of the President’s office.

