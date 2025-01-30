Prez Murmu, V-P Dhankhar, PM Modi pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

New Delhi, Jan 30 Tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Smriti Memorial at Rajghat on his death anniversary, honouring his immense contributions to the nation and his unwavering commitment to truth and non-violence.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the solemn ceremony, joined by other senior leaders in remembering the Father of the Nation.

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948. Since then, the day has been observed as Martyrs' Day, also known as 'Shaheed Diwas' or 'Sarvodaya Day,' to honour him and countless others who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom.

As a tribute, the devotional song 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram,' which was popularised by Mahatma Gandhi himself, was played during the ceremony. The bhajan, set to tune by Vishnu Digambar Paluskar in Raga Mishra Gara, has long been associated with Mahatma Gandhi's spiritual and political journey.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi took to X to express his tribute. "Tributes to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals motivate us to build a developed India. I also pay tributes to all those martyred for our nation and recall their service as well as sacrifices," he wrote.

BJP President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda also paid his respects, emphasising Gandhi's philosophy of self-reliance.

"I pay my heartfelt tribute to the eternal worshiper of truth and non-violence, the great leader of the Indian freedom movement, 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary," he posted on X.

"Bapu's ideas centred on Swadeshi and self-reliance are paving the way for an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat. His life ideals will always inspire the entire humanity," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his tribute, highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's role in uniting the nation and his global impact.

"On behalf of the grateful nation, I pay my tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the leading figure of the Indian freedom movement, who popularised the Indian values of truth, non-violence, and the fight against injustice across the world, on his death anniversary," he wrote on X.

"Mahatma Gandhi strengthened the freedom movement by binding the country in the thread of unity. His thoughts towards cleanliness, self-reliance, and the empowerment of rural India will continue to inspire the countrymen," he added.

Mahatma Gandhi, revered as the Father of the Nation, was the architect of India's freedom struggle, championing non-violence and civil disobedience as powerful tools against colonial rule. His teachings continue to inspire movements for justice and peace across the world.

