Price of domestic cooking case hiked by Rs.50 per cylinder



The price of domestic Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder for those weighing 14.2 kg. The price change will be effective from today.Besides, the price of a 5kg domestic cylinder will increase by Rs 18 per cylinder. Domestic LPG will now cost Rs 1053 in Delhi.Meanwhile, the price of a 19kg commercial cylinder has been cut down by Rs 8.5 per cylinder. In the last one year, the rate of domestic LPG (LPG) cylinders in Delhi has increased from Rs 834.50 to Rs 1003.

The rate of 14.2 kg domestic LPG (LPG) cylinder was last increased by Rs 4 on May 19, 2022.On May 7, the LPG cylinder became costlier by Rs 50 as against the rate of Rs 949.50 on March 22, 2022. Further, on March 22 also, there was a hike of Rs 50 in the price of the cylinder.Generally, the LPG cylinder prices are revised on the 1st and 15th of every month by the OMCs.OMCs sell 14.2 kg cylinders to domestic households at the prices prevalent in the open market, but the government provides subsidies for 12 such cylinders to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana each year through a direct benefit transfer to their bank accounts.

