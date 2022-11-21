Priest, wife sustain critical burn injures in petrol bomb attack in Rajsamand, Rajasthan

An aged priest and his wife sustained critical burn injuries as over ten assailants hurled a petrol bomb at them in a bid to burn them alive after entering their shop in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, the police said.

The priest Navrattan Lal (75) and his wife Jamna Devi (60) sustained 80 percent burn injuries in the incident that occurred in Heera Ki Bassi village falling under Devgarh police station in Rajsamand district on Sunday at around 8.30 pm.

Prima facie, property dispute is said to be the reason behind the attack.

The police have admitted both the injured to a nearby hospital where their condition is stated to be serious.

The priest's son Mukesh Prajapat alleged that the attack took place due to the negligence of the police.

The priest's son told the media that a complaint had already been submitted to Kamli Ghal police post in this regard but no proper action was taken.

The priest and his wife were taking their dinner at around 8.30 pm when 10-12 people entered their shop and hurled a petrol bomb at them, he added.

Their clothes immediately caught fire and he put out the fire by pouring water on them, he added.

The attackers fled from the spot after hurling the petrol bomb.

Rajsamand additional police superintendent Shiv Lal Berwa said that the old couple had been burnt with some inflammable object because of some property dispute. Ten to fifteen people have been rounded up on the basis of the complaint by the victim's family, he added.

It has also come to light during the investigation that a case regarding property dispute is also pending in a district court, he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

