Prime accused arrested in Delhi murder case

New Delhi, Nov 14 Delhi Police has arrested a main accused, who along with associates had stabbed a 32-year-old man around 29 times in a park in outer Delhi, an officer said on Tuesday.

The deceased individual, identified as Vinod, a.k.a Topi and residing in the Sultanpuri area, was the victim of a tragic incident. On November 7 at 11:04 p.m., the police received a PCR call reporting a dispute in a park.

Simultaneously, another call came in from Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, indicating that Vinod had sustained severe stab wounds to his abdomen and hands, rendering him unconscious, and was declared dead.

Upon receiving the information, the police secured the area for further investigation. A crime team was summoned, and a senior police officer stated that a local inquiry was conducted to gather additional details.

Vinod's wife transported him to the hospital, as their residence was nearby. The officer revealed that Vinod, employed as a labourer, had been unwell for the past month.

According to the senior police officer, on the night of the incident, Vinod was seated in the park when a group of boys, led by someone named Rohit, approached and initially assaulted him with sticks.

Subsequently, Vinod was cornered and subjected to a knife attack, causing him to collapse. The assailants swiftly fled the scene, leaving Vinod with multiple stab injuries on his torso, abdomen, hands, and back.

“Through the efforts of Sultanpuri police station team, the main assailant Rohit alias Faizula was arrested on Monday from Sultanpuri based on technical inputs and local information.

The weapon of offence i.e. knife used in the commission of the offence, his cloth worn at the time of incident and his scooty used in committing said offence have been recovered at his instance,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra K Singh.

“Vinod allegedly owed money to Rohit and later refused to pay and later resorted to abusive behaviour with Rohit and Golu. He used to sit in the park near his home where the accused also lived. This irked the accused and they took the ultimate step,” said the DCP.

Earlier, Avinash alias Golu was arrested on November 8 in the case.

“As per the disclosure made by the accused, he along with his maternal uncles (Mama) Rohit and Ranvir alias Khan have jointly committed the said offence. Efforts are on to nab the third accused,” said the DCP.

