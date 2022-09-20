Prime accused held in scrap dealer murder case

Gurugram, Sep 20 Gurugram Police have arrested the prime accused in the alleged murder case of a 32-year-old scrap dealer who was gunned down by three bike-borne armed assailants allegedly over a business rivalry in Bhoda Kalan village on September 2.

The accused has been identified as Bittu Sharma (30), who along with his accomplice killed Sumit Chauhan.

The police have nabbed five criminals so far in connection with the case.

During interrogation, Bittu revealed that deceased Sumit had made a good name in the scrap business and he had a competition with the deceased in the scrap business.

"There was a tussle between the two groups due to which they used to quarrel with each other and they had enmity among themselves. Bittu along with his other accomplices planned to kill Sumit and his accomplice bought three pistols and one country-made pistol from Uttar Pradesh and as per the plan, they killed the victim," Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

The incident occurred on September 2 at around 11.15 p.m. under the Bilaspur police station area when the unidentified assailants fired around six rounds at Sumit Chauhan and fled the spot.

A case of murder including the Arms Act was registered against the culprits at the Bilaspur police station, the police said.

