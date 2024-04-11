PM Modi Interacts with Mortal, MythPat and Other Top Indian Gamers, Tries His Hand at Games (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with top Indian gamers, including Mortal, 8bit Thug, Mythpat, Payal Gaming, and Gamerfleet, during an interactive session that also saw him participating in gaming activities.

PM Modi also tried his hand at a few games. pic.twitter.com/QT11YwOZfp — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

Seven gamers, including Animesh Agrawal, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Tirth Mehta, Ganesh Gangadhar, and Anshu Bisht, had the opportunity to meet with Modi. The discussion centered around the growing prominence of the gaming industry, with an emphasis on Indian mythology-themed games and the government's recognition of gaming creativity.

Modi posed questions to the gamers, addressing perceptions of gaming as gambling and the need for clear differentiation between real-money and skill-based games. The conversation also delved into gaming addiction and the role of gender diversity in the industry, topics that piqued the Prime Minister's interest.

Following the interaction, Modi explored various games across VR-based, mobile, and PC/console platforms.