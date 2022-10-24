Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends greetings on the auspicious occasion of Diwali

India is celebrating the festival of lights today, the first ‘normal Diwali’ two years after the pandemic. On the special occasion, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi gave his best wishes to the people of the country and expressed hope that the festival will further the spirit of joy and well-being amongst the people of India.

He tweeted, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends."

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi visited Ayodhya and performed darshan and pooja of Lord Rama. He also inaugurated the Deepotsav celebrations, where a new Guinness World Record for the 'largest display of oil lamps' was set when more than 15.76 lakh earthen lamps were lit at the 'Ram ki Paidi' to celebrate the homecoming of Lord Rama.