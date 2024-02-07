Private Firms Permitted To Purchase Flats in Large Quantities Under DDA Regulations

In an effort to attract potential buyers, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is introducing discounted rates for its Middle Income Group (MIG) flats in Narela's Sector A1 to A4.As per officials, the general public can benefit from a 15% discount, while employees of central and state governments, as well as government autonomous bodies, will enjoy a 25% discount on these properties. "Sector A1-A4 boasts excellent connectivity with its proximity to GT Karnal Road, Urban Extension Road-II, and the proposed Metro line. This incentive scheme aims to empower the middle class and government employees to realize their aspirations of owning a decent-sized flat in Delhi," stated DDA officials.

Following a meeting, DDA also announced its decision to permit non-governmental legal entities to purchase its properties in bulk. This means that any private entity with a registered office in Delhi-NCR can buy flats in bulk for use as residential staff quarters or hostels, officials confirmed. The DDA, in a statement, said such a policy will enable the growth and development of private, industrial, educational and other sectors in upcoming areas like Narela. According to a Indian Express report, 246 Lower Income Group (LIG) flats in Ramgarh Colony will be offered at a 15% lower price — ranging between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 15 lakh – under the First Come First Serve (FCFS) programme of the Diwali Special Housing Scheme 2023.The LIG flats had earlier been offered under the Special Housing Scheme 2021.The authority meeting was chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who is also the chairman of the DDA.