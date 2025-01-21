Private hospital in Hyderabad sealed over kidney racket

Hyderabad, Jan 21 Health and police authorities in Hyderabad on Tuesday sealed a private hospital after busting an alleged kidney transplantation racket and arrested its managing director and some other employees.

Officials of Rachakonda police and the Department of Medical and Health conducted searches at Alkananda Multi-Speciality Hospital following complaints that the hospital was carrying out kidney transplants without mandatory permissions.

The hospital authorities were found to be allegedly luring kidney donors from other states and also calling doctors from outside the state to perform the transplants. They were making huge money through this racket.

On receipt of the information, health department officials with the help of police conducted a raid on Tuesday evening. A preliminary investigation by the police revealed that kidney transplants were done for two persons each from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Kidneys donated by two women from Tamil Nadu were transplanted in two patients from Karnataka. Police shifted the kidney donors and two patients to the government-run Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad by ambulance.

According to police, the hospital was inaugurated only six months ago and it had permission to perform minor surgeries by two doctors.

Police said to avoid any health complications for the two kidney recipients, they were shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Saroornagar) Krishnaiah and Rangareddy District Medical and Health Officer B. Venkateshwar Rao along with other officials carried out the raid.

Hospital MD Sumant Chary and other members of the staff were arrested.

A case has been registered at Saroornagar Police Station on a complaint by Deputy District Medical and Health Officer Geeta.

According to DM & HO Venkateshwar Rao, Alkananda is a nine-bedded facility. Meanwhile, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Damodar Raja Narasimha has reacted to the busting of a kidney racket.

He said stringent action would be taken against those indulging in illegal activities. The minister asked a Task Force constituted for checks at hospitals to work effectively.

--IANS

ms/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor