Priyanka Gandhi hits out at UP govt over prices of pulses

New Delhi, July 10 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has criticised the Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi for his remarks over the prices of pulses in the state, which have sparked a controversy.

Priyanka has hit out at the Minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government by sharing a post on social media platform X that states, "Quoting a media news report that after the Supreme Court's decision regarding the Ram temple in Ayodhya in 2019, more than 2,500 plots in 25 villages adjacent to the temple site were bought and sold. Several people who bought this land were named, who were either politicians, government officials, or local leaders."

Along with this post on X, the Congress leader said, " Uttar Pradesh Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, who is laughing at the price of pulses by quoting it at Rs 100 per kg, should see this rate list of pulses."

"It is written that the market price of Arhar dal is Rs 180 per kg, red kidney bean is Rs 170 per kg, Black Urad is Rs 130 per kg, Moong dal is Rs 120 per kg, Urad Dhuli is Rs 130 per kg."

The State Agriculture Minister had said on Wednesday during a press conference that the prices of pulses was not more than Rs 100 per kg sold in the state.

--IANS

