Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' In UP’s Moradabad

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi joined her brother Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, after more than a month since the journey commenced. The yatra, initiated as the Bharat Jodo Yatra, aims to connect with the people and address key issues as it travels through various regions. Priyanka Gandhi, who was initially slated to join in Chandauli but had to defer due to health concerns, is now set to accompany Rahul Gandhi through Fatehpur Sikri, covering Amroha, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, and Agra.

Priyanka's initial plan to join the yatra in Chandauli district was thwarted due to her ill health. However, she expressed her eagerness to join the yatra on February 16 but had to be hospitalized, citing disappointment over her inability to participate. In a message posted on social media platform X, she conveyed her best wishes to the yatris and her colleagues who contributed to organizing the yatra.

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, is set to join forces with Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as it progresses to Agra on February 25 following a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress Party. Samajwadi Party workers, including MP ST Hassan from Moradabad, have extended support to the Congress yatra.

SP MP ST Hasan confirmed, "Yes, we too will walk with them (Congress) till the territory of Moradabad. He (Akhilesh Yadav) will join tomorrow or maybe in Agra the day after." Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge personally invited Akhilesh to unite forces with Rahul Gandhi in Agra.

The collaboration between the Congress and Samajwadi Party comes after a crucial breakthrough in the opposition alliance, INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). On Wednesday, both parties announced a seat-sharing pact for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. In this alliance, the Congress is set to contest 17 seats, while the Samajwadi Party and its allies will contest the remaining 63 seats.