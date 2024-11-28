Priyanka Gandhi Swearing-In Ceremony: Congress Leader To Take Oath As Wayanad MP Today

Priyanka Gandhi, who was elected as the Member of Parliament from Wayanad, will take her oath on Thursday at 11 am. The official election certificate was presented to her in Delhi on Wednesday by her chief election agent K L Poulose and UDF leaders, with Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal in attendance. Venugopal confirmed that Priyanka's first priority in Parliament would be to raise concerns over the Centre’s delay in announcing a special package for the Wayanad landslide victims.

Additionally, Priyanka will make her first visit to Wayanad as MP this weekend, where she will participate in reception meetings to thank voters for her significant victory.

Meanwhile, Rahul Mamkootathil and U R Pradeep, who were elected in the Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly bypolls, will take their oath as MLAs on December 4. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 12 noon at the R Sankaranarayanan Thampi lounge in the assembly complex. Mamkootathil, elected for the first time, won the Palakkad seat by a margin of 18,724 votes, defeating P Sarin of the LDF. Pradeep, who is returning to the assembly after his previous term from 2016 to 2021, won the Chelakkara bypoll by 12,122 votes, defeating Congress candidate Remya Haridas.