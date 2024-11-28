Priyanka Gandhi Takes Oath As Lok Sabha MP From Wayanad (Watch Video)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has taken the oath as the Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Kerala's Wayanad constituency. She won the seat with a significant margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Wayanad, a Congress stronghold, witnessed a triangular contest between Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas, and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri.

The Wayanad seat was vacated by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's brother, Rahul Gandhi, who had previously represented the constituency. He shifted to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh after winning the Lok Sabha seat there in this year's general elections. The by-elections, held across 15 states, covered 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats. Among the notable contests were those in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Priyanka Gandhi made her electoral debut.