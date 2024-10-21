Priyanka Gandhi to File Nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha Election on October 23: Reports

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to file her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election on Wednesday, accompanied by senior party figures, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Prior to filing the nomination at noon on October 23, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi will lead a roadshow from Kalpetta New Bus Stand, beginning at 11 AM. The nomination will be submitted to the district collector in Kalpetta, according to sources.

Priyanka Gandhi has been selected as the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate for the Wayanad by-election. A source revealed that the Congress general secretary would officially submit her nomination before the Returning Officer in Kalpetta. Several Congress Chief Ministers, along with key national and state leaders, are expected to attend the event, showing their support for her candidacy.

The Election Commission recently announced the by-election for the Wayanad parliamentary seat, setting the stage for Priyanka Gandhi's first electoral contest in the Kerala constituency. This opportunity marks her potential entry into Parliament, five years after beginning her active political career. Following the announcement of the bypoll, the Congress confirmed that Priyanka, 52, would represent the party in Wayanad.

Party workers have already started showing their support, putting up posters in Wayanad that refer to Priyanka Gandhi as "Wayanadinte Priyankari" (Wayanad's beloved). The decision for Priyanka to contest from Wayanad was made earlier this year when Rahul Gandhi chose to retain his Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh, vacating the Wayanad constituency for his sister's debut.

If successful, this will be Priyanka Gandhi's first time serving as a Member of Parliament, bringing all three Gandhi family members—Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka—together in Parliament for the first time. The Election Commission has scheduled the bypoll for November 13, along with elections in 47 Assembly constituencies and the first phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly. Results will be declared on November 23.