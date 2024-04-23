Priyanka Gandhi’s visit will have no effect in K’taka: State BJP President

Shivamogga, (Karnataka) April 23 Karnataka State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday said that the visit of Priyanka Gandhi will not have any effect in the state.

Priyanka arrived in Karnataka on Tuesday and addressed massive public rallies in Chitradurga and Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituencies.

Vijayendra said that the Congress would not benefit from her visit. “Priyanka’s visit won’t have any effect and Rahul Gandhi’s visit will also have zero impact in Karnataka,” he said.

He said that the BJP workers are carrying out the campaigning in a spirited manner and are putting in their best efforts.

“People here are also looking forward to making Narendra Modi Prime Minister for the third time. I have full faith that the people will bless the BJP and JD-S alliance in Karnataka,” he said.

On the expulsion of BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa, he said that like other states, BJP has a Disciplinary Committee in Karnataka as well.

“Lingaraj Patil is the President. The decision was taken after the consultation of the central leadership,” he said.

He said that though enough time was given to him (Eshwarappa), however, he did not correct himself. Inevitably the party known for discipline had to expel him.

--IANS

