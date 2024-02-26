“Probe Agency Should Wait for…”: AAP After Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Skips 7th ED Summons

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal once again evaded appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection to the alleged money laundering case associated with irregularities in the now-defunct Delhi excise policy 2021-22. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) issued a statement declaring Kejriwal's absence, citing the sub-judice status of the matter.

In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said Kejriwal would not appear before the ED as the matter is sub-judice. “The matter is in the court and the next court hearing is scheduled on March 16. Instead of sending these summons every day, the Enforcement Directorate should wait for the order of the court,” it said.

ED has filed a complaint against Kejriwal in a Delhi court for disregarding its summons. The court granted Kejriwal an exemption from personal appearance until March 16, considering his virtual attendance due to the ongoing Budget session of the Delhi assembly.

The AAP, once again, linked the repeated summons to the party's inclusion in the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). The party asserted, "We will not leave the INDIA alliance, and the central government should not create pressure on us in this manner." Kejriwal, terming the summons as "illegal," has skipped seven summons since November and urged the ED to withdraw them.

Kejriwal was expected to address the assembly session at 1 pm on Monday before leading AAP lawmakers to Raj Ghat to mark the completion of one year in jail for his former deputy, Manish Sisodia, in the excise policy case.