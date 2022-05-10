Probe explosion at intelligence headquarters swiftly: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, May 10 Taking swift cognizance of an explosion that occurred at the headquarters of Punjab Police Intelligence wing in Mohali, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to immediately probe the entire incident thoroughly so as to get to the bottom of the case.

Chairing a high-level meeting of senior police officers, Mann categorically said that nobody would be allowed to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state, adding a few inimical forces are constantly trying to foment trouble across the state, which will never succeed in their nefarious designs.

Meanwhile, the DGP apprised the Chief Minister that a few suspects have been taken into custody for further interrogation so as to enable the police to strike at the roots of this unsavoury incident.

The Chief Minister said the culprits behind this incident would be soon brought to book and handed down an exemplary punishment as a deterrent for other such anti-social elements to not commit such heinous incidents in future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor