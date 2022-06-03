Probing Moosewala's murder, Delhi cops to visit Nepal: Sources

New Delhi, June 3 The sharpshooters who gunned down acclaimed Punjabi singer Shubhdep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, have possibly fled to Nepal, sources said here on Friday.

According to the sources, a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell will be visiting Nepal.

Meanwhile, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has admitted that his gang was probably responsible for the killing of the Punjabi singer.

"Though denying his own role as he is lodged in jail, Bishnoi has confessed that his gang could be responsible for Moosewala's murder," official sources said.

Currently lodged in Tihar jail in a MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) case, Bishnoi is allegedly involved in more than five dozen criminal cases lodged against him in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab. He had once threatened to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police is currently probing the incident from all angles and is also questioning Bishnoi in the matter. It was also learnt that Bishnoi is not cooperating with the police.

"He is not disclosing details about the incident but admitted that his gang was behind it," the source said.

Meanwhile, Sachin Bishnoi, nephew of Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for Moosewala's murder while speaking to a news channel. He claimed that Mossewala's murder was a revenge for the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera in August last year.

Vicky Middukhera was a close friend of Lawrence Bishnoi.

