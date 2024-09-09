Process of changing Chief Minister underway in state: K'taka BJP

Bengaluru, Sep 9 Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka on Monday claimed that the process of changing the Chief Minister in the Congress-ruled state was underway.

Speaking to reporters, Ashoka said: "CM Siddaramaiah has stated twice that he is being stabbed in the back, referring to the example of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna who fought the British and was trapped by his own men to be captured by the occupying forces.

"Siddaramaiah alleges that his own party members are betraying him. No one from the BJP has filed RTI applications in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case; instead, it was his party members who brought out all the documents. Those who are playing musical chairs are setting off fireworks. When they burst, Siddaramaiah will have to resign."

Ashoka said that "there are plans to cancel 60 lakh BPL (Below Poverty Line) cards in the state, which will save the government money".

"Already, BPL cardholders are being harassed by officials. A private agency has been hired for this purpose, and through this, the cards are being cancelled to save money on guarantees. A committee has been appointed to strategise how to levy taxes without the people realising it. BJP will fight against this,” Ashoka said.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said that in Karnataka, "it's not just a competition but a street fight and a real struggle for taking over the Chief Minister's position is happening".

Speaking to the media in Shirahatti town of Gadag district on Monday, he expressed concern over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's "current plight", saying: "It pains me to see his condition. Even while he is still in the Chief Minister's chair, everyone is competing, claiming 'I am the CM, I am the CM.' This clearly indicates a lack of confidence in a leader."

Bommai said Siddaramaiah must first set his Cabinet in order.

"Once that is done, governance will naturally become more effective. Not a single minister is focusing on development. They are only obsessed with politics and holding on to power.

"The state has been facing several issues, including heavy rainfall that has put farmers in distress, student problems, job vacancies not being filled properly, exams not being conducted smoothly, Anganwadi workers not receiving their salaries, and malnutrition among Anganwadi children. The state is dealing with numerous challenges, but none of the ministers are paying attention to them."

