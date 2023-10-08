Proclamation proceedings initiated against active terrorist in J&K

Srinagar, Oct 8 Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with the Revenue Department, has initiated proclamation proceedings against active terrorist Abid Qayoom Lone, a resident of Wussan Khoie Pattan in Baramulla district, and allegedly involved in several acts of terrorism, an official said on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpure said that Baramulla police is committed to uphold the law and to ensure the safety and security of general public.

"We are working closely with other agencies to follow due process and bring such elements to justice.

"These proceedings have been initiated against the terrorist who is evading his arrest as open non-bailable warrant dated August 17 could not get executed against him," police said.

"Accordingly, proclamation notice under section 82 of CrPC issued by the Court of Additional Sessions Judge Baramulla dated September 21 has been pasted and circulated at his residence and other prominent places in his respective native villages along with revenue officials with the directions that the said wanted terrorist shall surrender before investigation officer or court of law otherwise further proceedings will be initiated accordingly against him."

Moreover, Baramulla police also used drum beating to inform the general public about the ongoing efforts to apprehend the said active terrorist who is required in connection with investigation of above-mentioned terror related case.

"The proclamation proceeding and property attachment are part of a comprehensive effort to address terrorism and maintain the rule of law."

