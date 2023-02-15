Products prepared from agro-based waste draw attention at G20 Agriculture Deputies' Meeting in MP's Indore

Daily-use and household products prepared from agro-based waste have drawn the attention of people at an exhibition organised at the G20 Agriculture Deputies' Meeting being held in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

The first Agriculture Deputies Meeting, a three-day event, under India's G20 Presidency started in the city on Monday (February 13).

The products include everything from paper bags to furniture which is prepared from agro-based waste materials. A Pune-based company 'CRASTE' has brought these products to the exhibition. Besides, the pilot project of the company is going to start in the Morena district in the state.

Now, there will be no need to burn the stubble or the waste materials as they will be utilised in making useful products. This new initiative will not only reduce pollution but also generate income for the farmers.

"As we know burning of crop waste (stubble burning) is a big problem in the country, it causes a lot of pollution. We wanted to find a solution, we prepared various types of bags, boxes and furniture from the crop waste materials. It also has a range of furniture that is fire resistant and water resistant," Product Designer, Rupa Malireddy told ANI.

"These agro-based wastes are bought from farmers. Earlier they had no choice but to burn it, now the farmers will be happy. Our pilot project will soon start in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district and it is the first such certified company in India that is making such products," she added.

The making of such products from agro-waste materials will be an alternative to plastic. It will also help in minimizing the cutting down of trees for wood used in making furniture.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister inaugurated the first G20 Agriculture Deputies' Meeting on Monday. Addressing the program, he said, "There can be an alternative to everything in the world, but there is no alternative to food grains, fruits and vegetables. We're providing loans to farmers at zero percent interest. A fixed amount is being made available to the farmers every year through Kisan Samman Nidhi."

"In this, Madhya Pradesh has also added its amount from the state. Its objective is to support the farmer in the cost of farming," he added.

"I am sure that this G-20 conference will prove to be very helpful in taking the agriculture sector forward," Chouhan added.

( With inputs from ANI )

