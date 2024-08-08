Prof. Annapurni Subramaniam of IIA Honored with Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar - Vigyan Shri Award

Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) selected for the prestigious Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar – Vigyan Shri award, for the year 2024. The award comprising a Medallion and Sanad would be presented on August 23, 2024, on the National Space day, in a function at Rashtrapathi Bhavan, New Delhi.

Annapurni Subramaniam is an eminent researcher in the area of Astronomy & Astrophysics with expertise in ground and space based astronomy. Her research interests include Star clusters, Classical Be stars, Young stellar Objects, Blue straggler stars, Magellanic Clouds, nearby galaxies, UV astronomy. The communication about the award says “This eminent recognition is a deserved tribute to your outstanding contribution in science and technology in the area of Space Science and Technology” and adds that “The award is a testament to your exceptional research with unwavering commitment”.