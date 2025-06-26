Projects worth over Rs 638 crore initiated across Tripura since January: CM Saha

Agartala, June 26 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Thursday that his government has given priority to education, health, communication, and the overall development of the tribals under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various development projects in Sepahijala district, the Chief Minister said that seven new projects have been inaugurated in Bishalgarh sub-division, and the foundation stone of five projects has been laid.

He said that the Prime Minister has said that there would be no talk without development.

“PM Modi has given importance to all-around development. And we, the double-engine government, are also working in that direction. In just a few months from January to June 2025, I inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of more than Rs 638.65 crore worth of various projects in different places. There is no end to development,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that besides undertaking developmental works, special emphasis has been given to the self-reliance of Tripura.

Before the BJP government came to power in 2018, there were only four to four and a half thousand self-help groups (SHGs) in the state. Now, there are about 56,000 SHGs. The government has given these SHGs more than Rs 700 crore as revolving funds, Saha said, adding that funds are also being given from banks.

Noting that the state government has given importance to women's empowerment, the Chief Minister said 33 per cent of posts were reserved for women.

“All fees have been waived for female students in all general degree colleges in the state. Pink toilets have been arranged at various places. Fifty per cent reservation has been made for women in the distribution of government stalls.” Saha, who also holds the home portfolio, said that for the safety of women, women-run police stations have been set up in all eight districts of the state.

He said that the government has given serious importance to the more prosperous utilisation of the resources of the state.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has given special importance to the development of the northeastern region, comprising eight states.

“Development is possible where there is peace. Earlier, we saw murder, terrorism, rape, arson. Our double-engine government is showing that a government can be run apart from corruption,” he added.

--IANS

sc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor