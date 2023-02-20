Projects worth Rs 2,478 cr inaugurated in 15 days of BJP's 'Vikas Yatra' in MP

Bhopal, Feb 20 In the last 15 days of the BJP's 'Vikas Yatra' led by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, public welfare projects worth Rs 2,478 crore have been inaugurated across the state.

Besides this, foundation stones were laid for over 20,000 proposed projects amounting to Rs 4,024 in the same period.

The yatra kick started on the occasion of Sant Ravidas Jayanti on February 5, and since then, the entire MP BJP unit involving both Central and state ministers, have been carrying out walkathons in their respective areas.

It will conclude on February 25.

"Our Vikas Yatra is continuously fulfilling the goals of public welfare, and presenting the development picture of Madhya Pradesh. So far, as many as 27,421 projects, which were completed have been inaugurated and handed over to the people. At the same time, foundation stones of 20,676 proposed development projects were laid across Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, the issues of 4.84 lakh people have been positively resolved," Chief Minister Chouhan said on Monday.

During the yatra, various initiative were implemented by the district administrations for public welfare.

For example, a 'Home Again Centre' opened its doors in Indore in an effort to connect mentally ill women who have been neglected by their family to the society.

Similarly, in Burhanpur district, a rejuvenation campaign has been launched for better management of hostels run by Tribal Affairs Department and Backward Classes Welfare Department.

In Alirajpur district, Red Cross is helping towards conducting surveys of senior citizens with cataract and dental issues.

A special campaign is being run in Agar-Malwa district to make composite cards and remove errors.

Along with this, necessary certificates are being prepared for nomads, semi-nomads and people belonging to denotified castes.

