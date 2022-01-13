Prominent jeweller shot at in Bihar's Nalanda district

Patna, Jan 13 A prominent jeweller of Bihar's Nalanda district was shot at by five persons on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Suman Kumar Chintu, the owner of Suhagan jewellers in Nalanda district. The incident occurred at his shop located in Pahadi Magadh colony in the Sohsarai police station area around 4 p.m.

The condition of the victim is critical and he has been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for better treatment.

Following the incident, the Nalanda Superintebent of Police also visited the spot.

The employees of Suhagan jewellers, in a statement to the police said that 5 persons posing as customers came to the shop.

"They got into an argument with the owner of the shop and one of them pulled out a gun and shot at him. The victim sustained gunshot injuries in a vital part of the body and his condition is critical," said Dr Mohamad Shibli Nomani, the SDPO of Biharsharif range in Nalanda district.

"The jewellery and cash in the shop was intact. We have scanned the CCTV footage. We have taken the DVR of the CCTV for a detailed investigation. The actual reason will be ascertained only after the statement of the victim," Nomani said.

"Nalanda police is investigating all the angles, and extortion cannot be ruled out," he said.

Extortion from jewellers in Bihar is taking place frequently these days. A jeweller of Begusarai district named Promod Kumar Poddar raised the same issue of extortion on January 11. He had received an extortion call on December 31.

