'Promise to bring back colours that faded': Sukesh's Holi wishes to Jacqueline

New Delhi, March 6 Arrested alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Monday, in a letter, extended his greetings to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on the occasion of Holi, but, rather in a "personal way".

"I wish the most fantastic human, the amazing, my ever-beautiful Jacqueline, a very Happy Holi. On this day, festival of colours, I promise you, the colours which faded or disappeared will be brought back to you, a 100x folds," Sukesh wrote in his letter, released through his advocate.

"This year in full jazzy and brightness, my style. I will make sure of that and its my responsibility. You know I will got to all extent, for you my baby girl," he wrote.

