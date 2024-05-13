Promising massive employment generation, PM Modi guarantees 'Viksit Bihar' will be reality soon

New Delhi, May 13 As he addressed back-to-back public meetings in Bihar's Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, and Saran on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi detailed his and BJP's "unwavering dedication" to build a 'Viksit Bharat' and a 'Viksit Bihar' by launching a slew of infrastructure and connectivity projects that will ultimately lead to significant development and employment generation in the state.

"Modi's decision to modernise more than 90 railway stations in Bihar reinforces the commitment to job creation. Additionally, the construction of four crore pucca houses across the country, including 40 lakh in Bihar alone, has not only provided shelter but also stimulated economic activity. The procurement of construction materials from local shops has further benefitted Bihar's youth by fostering employment, trade, and entrepreneurial opportunities," PM Modi said in Hajipur.

With the Congress making 'youth unemployment' a major issue during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi stated how several ongoing projects in Bihar have created jobs for the youth in various sectors.

"Over the past decade, the expansion of highways, including the construction of expressways, coupled with ongoing projects such as fertiliser factories and thermal power plants in Bihar, indicates substantial employment potential. The construction of numerous large bridges over the Ganga River and the progress on the Patna Metro project demonstrate further avenues for job creation," he said.

"Efforts are also underway to establish networks for natural gas distribution and LPG gas delivery to every village. Can it be asserted that these endeavours are not contributing to employment opportunities," PM Modi questioned.

It was only in March this year that the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation for multiple development projects worth Rs 21,400 crore in Aurangabad, insisting that the resumption of a double-engine government in Bihar has brought in a new wave of enthusiasm and self-confidence in the state.

It includes several National Highway projects worth more than Rs 18,100 crore, a six-lane bridge across Ganga River, 12 projects under Namami Gange developed at a cost of about Rs 2,190 crore, and multiple railway projects.

The PM insisted that all these projects - including the Varanasi-Kolkata Expressway that will reduce travel time to UP and Kolkata by a few hours - will "change the picture" of cities like Patna, Nalanda, Jahanabad, Gaya, Vaishali, Samastipur, and Darbhanga while at the same time bring in loads of tourists to Bodhgaya, Vishnupad, Rajgir, Nalanda, Vaishali, and Pavapuri.

"Development of Bihar, peace, rule of law and order, and providing rights to sisters and daughters are Modi's guarantees," said PM Modi in Aurangabad on March 2 while expressing full confidence in working to fulfill these guarantees and create a 'Viskit Bihar' in the third term of the government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor