Property dealer shot at in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 2 A 30-year-old property dealer was shot at by three armed assailants near Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram on Thursday, police said.

The victim, identified as Monu Yadav, sustained a bullet wound on his back and was admitted to a local hospital.

The incident took place at around 10.30 a.m. near SPR Road.

The accused were identified as Inderjeet, Kundan and Vijay.

"Monu was alone in the car when he noticed that the accused were approaching him. Monu tried to flee but the accused shot him from behind. He sustained a bullet wound on his back and was rushed to a nearby hospital," a senior police official said.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot at over personal enmity. A few suspects have been identified in connection with the incident," the official added.

