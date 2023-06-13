Property dealer shot dead in Lucknow

Lucknow, June 13 A property dealer was shot dead in Lucknow's Vrindavan Colony by two motorcycle-borne miscreants.

The victim, Amit Tiwari, 32, of Nigohan was shot in the head on Monday night.

His friend Atul also suffered injuries in the attack but police were uncertain if the wounds were caused by a firearm.

"The doctors were yet to ascertain the cause of the wounds that Atul suffered. Both of them were sent to the Trauma Centre for medical examination and treatment," DCP East Hirdesh Kumar said.

He said that he was supervising the ongoing investigation of the case.

"Experts from the forensic department and other wings of the police have collected the evidence and details related to the incident," he said, adding that the possibility of rivalry angle, business related dispute and money related issue could be reasons behind the fatal attack on the victim.

Amit, along with his friend, worked as a property dealer and had his office in sector 17 of Vrindavan Yojna Colony.

At around 9 p.m., Amit, along with Atul, left for their houses in Nigohan with both riding a motorcycle.

Witnesses told police that the attackers were waiting for the victim to come out of the building in which his office is located.

"The miscreant opened a burst fire at the victim and a bullet hit him in his head, leaving him dead on the spot," a witness told police.

The DCP said the police were yet to find the total rounds of the firing done on the victim.

