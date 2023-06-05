Property of drug peddler in Kashmir seized

Srinagar, June 5 As part of the continuous crackdown against drugs and to tighten the noose around drug peddlers, Jammu and Kashmir Police seized property worth lakhs of a notorious drug peddler at Bandipora, officials said on Monday.

"In a first, police in Bandipora have seized illegally acquired property of a notorious drug peddler, namely Khursheed Ahmad Waza alias Mandela, resident of Ward 05 Bandipora under the NDPS Act," a police official said.

"The property included a residential plot measuring 1 Kanal, 1.5 Marlas worth a market value of Rs 44 lakh and two vehicles worth Rs 12 lakh have been seized as illegally acquired property through sale of narcotic drugs."

Meanwhile, police said a specific information was received that Gh Mohd Mir, resident of Shairabad Tral, was indulging in drug peddling and has hoarded narcotic substances at his residence.

