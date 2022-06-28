Prophet comment row: Man beheaded in Udaipur over social media post on Nupur Sharma

A shopkeeper was murdered in broad daylight in Udaipur on Tuesday, sparking tensions in the city. The shopkeeper, named Kanhaiya Lal, was murdered by two men who chopped his head off and later recorded a video admitting to killing the man over a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma.According to reports, the victim was attacked by a sharp-edged weapon. The video of the gruesome murder has gone viral on social media, which is being termed as a Taliban-style murder.

The attackers later released a video in which one of the two accused could be heard saying, "I will make the video viral when I accomplish my goal to teach a lesson to the accused who has shown disrespect to our God."Police sources said that the plot to murder this man was chalked out some 10 days ago. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to the people to maintain peace."I condemn the heinous murder in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against all those involved in the crime and the police will go to the bottom of the case. I appeal to all the parties to maintain peace. Strictest punishment will be given to those involved in such a heinous crime," he said.The state government has sent additional reinforcement to Udaipur and temporarily suspended the internet services for the next 24 hours in view of the incident.Meanwhile, the local traders have shut their shops in protest against the brutal murder.

