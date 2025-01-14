Proposal for direct Anjanadri-Ayodhya rail link being considered: Union MoS Somanna

Koppal (Karnataka), Jan 14 Union Minister of State for Railways, V. Somanna, announced on Tuesday that a proposal for a direct rail link between Anjanadri, considered as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman and Ayodhya is being considered by the Union government.

The Karnataka Government has also declared that the Anjanadri Hills would be developed as a pilgrimage centre with all the facilities, considering the huge number of pilgrims.

Speaking after the inauguration of the railway over bridge at Kustagi in Koppal district, Union Minister Somanna stated that the proposal to ensure a direct rail connection between Anjanadri and Ayodhya has been received.

"We will verify the proposal. The rail project between the two pilgrimage centers is being considered,” he announced.

Anjanadri is one of the seven hillocks around the region connected with the epic Ramayana.

The Anjanadri Hill is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman and is located close to the famous tourist spot Hampi.

The Anjanadri Hill has a Hanuman temple at the top and houses an idol of the deity carved out of a rock.

There are also shrines of Lord Ram and Ma Sita and also a temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman’s mother Anjana. This place was known as Kishkinda in the puranas.

Union Minister of State Somanna further stated that many development projects have been taken up in the Koppal district. The funds have been released for the upgradation of the Koppal, Munirabad and Gangavaty railway stations.

“The Karnataka government has released Rs 13 crore and the rest of the funds were given by the central government. The over bridge has been built for the convenience of the people,” Somanna stated.

Under the Amruth project the development of 61 railway stations in Karnataka has being taken up. The Gadag-Wadi Railway lane would be completed soon, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor