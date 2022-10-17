Protesting AAP workers detained near CBI HQ as Sisodia questioning underway

New Delhi, Oct 17 The Delhi Police on Monday detained several AAP leaders and workers, who were protesting in front of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters here where the questioning of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was underway in the alleged excise policy scam case.

The detained AAP leaders included Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, MLAs Durgesh Pathak and Rakhi Bidlan, and others. They, along with other workers were taken to a nearby police station by the Delhi Police.

Ahead of the questioning of Sisodia, the police imposed section 144 CrPC outside his residence and a number of police personnel were also deployed to avoid untoward incidents in case of a protest by the AAP workers.

However, scores of workers, who had arrived with Sisodia at the agency headquarters on bike and cars on Monday, sat on dharna outside the headquarters holding placards and raising slogans, amid police presence.

Sisodia is the accused number one in the FIR filed by the CBI in the case.

The FIR was lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.

The allegations against Sisodia are that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore. The licence holders were allegedly given extension according to their own will and the policy rules were made by violating excise rules.

It also said that Sisodia and a few liquor barons were actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees to public servants, who have also been accused in the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor