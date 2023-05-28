Protesting wrestlers detained ahead of march to Parliament, Police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

In what could bring about a forceful end to wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi police on Sunday detained Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia for violation of law and order after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building for a women's Mahapanchayat.

Immediately after the wrestlers were pushed into buses and taken to an unknown location, the police officers began clearing the protest site by removing the cots, mattresses, cooler fans and the tarpaulin ceiling along with other belongings of the wrestlers. The champion wrestlers had resumed their agitation against Wresting Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 23, demanding his arrest.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at Jantar Mantar as wrestlers and police officers shoved and pushed each other when Vinesh Phogat and her cousin sister Sangeeta Phogat tried to breach the barricades. Vinesh provided a strong resistance against her detention and Sangeeta clung to her cousin sister while lying on the road as the struggle continued for a few dramatic minutes. The police officials dragged and lifted them into buses along several other wresters and their supporters. They have been detained for violating law and order. We will take legal action after inquiry in due course of time, said Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Law and Order.

Delhi Police had beefed up security at Jantar Mantar following protesting wrestlers' call for a Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat before the new Parliament Building on Sunday. However, Police had made it clear in the morning that no protester will be allowed to move towards Parliament since they have not been granted permission for Mahapanchat and the wrestlers should not be involved in any "anti-national activity.

The agitating wrestlers, including the likes of Olympic medallists Bajranj Punia, Sakshi and Asian Games gold winner Vinesh have been demanding the arrest of outgoing WFI President who they have accused of sexually harassing several women grapplers.