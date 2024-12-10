Protests against atrocities on Hindu in Bangladesh continue in NE

Guwahati/Agartala, Dec 10 Protests against the atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh continued in the northeastern states with different groups on Tuesday organised demonstrations in Assam and Tripura to condemn the persecution of Hindus and other minorities in the neighbouring country.

On the occasion of International Human Rights Day, activists of Lok Jagaran Manch, Assam, staged a protest in front of the office of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Guwahati against the ongoing atrocities, harassment and intimidation of Hindus in the neighbouring country.

The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the officials of the Assistant High Commission urging the Interim Bangladesh government to stop the atrocities and protect the lives and properties of all Hindus and other minorities.

Addressing Bangladesh Interim Government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus the memorandum accused Islamic fundamentalists of perpetrating atrocities against Hindus and other minorities in the country and the law enforcing agencies remained mute spectators.

The protestors claimed that women too are victims of the ongoing violence in Bangladesh.

“Attacks, killings, looting, arson and abuse of men and women in Bangladesh are daily affairs,” they alleged.

The protesters also condemned the arrest of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das and said it was unfair and undemocratic.

In Tripura, hundreds of people participated in a protest rally in Kailashahar under Unakoti district in the northern part of the state.

The protests were organised by the Hindu Ekta Manch to demand the release of Bangladesh ISKCON spokesperson Chinmoy Das and condemn the rising atrocities against minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

The rally, which began at the tri-Junction in Shrirampur, traversed key areas of district town Kailashahar and other areas including Gobindpur, Central Road, Hospital Road, PWD Road, and Netaji Corner, before culminating in a massive public gathering at the RKI School Ground along the India-Bangladesh international border.

In a symbolic show of defiance, protesters also marched to the Manu Land Customs office at the border, where they demonstrated against Bangladesh border guards, shouting slogans for nearly half an hour before the situation was brought under control by local authorities.

The rally was led by senior Unakoti district lawyer and Hindu leader Sandeep Debroy, along with prominent leaders Gautam Das, Deepak Bhattacharya, Uttam Deb, Shyamal Sarkar, Bijoy Das, Ajay Das, and others.

Heightened security arrangements, including additional deployments of BSF, CRPF, police, and TSR forces, were made to ensure order during the rally.

The Hindu Ekta Manch claimed that over 10,000 members of the Sanatani Hindu community participated, marking an unprecedented turnout in Kailashahar's history.

Addressing the gathering, Sandeep Debroy accused the interim Bangladesh government, led by Muhammad Yunus of unjustly arresting ISKCON spokesperson Chinmoy Das.

He declared that protests against the Bangladesh government would continue until Chinmoy Das is released unconditionally.

