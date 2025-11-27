Protests erupt in Bengal's Diamond Harbour on arrival of Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar

Kolkata, Nov 27 A group of Trinamool Congress supporters held protests at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Thursday after the former State BJP President and the Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar reached there to meet the local BJP supporters injured in an attack on them few days ago allegedly by the ruling party activists.

The Trinamool Congress leadership, however, had claimed that the protesters were actually BJP supporters close to another former State BJP President and also a former party Lok Sabha member, Dilip Ghosh.

"Our party workers were in no way connected to the protests against Sukanta Majumdar. The protests were the result of infighting in the BJP," said a local Trinamool Congress leader.

State BJP President Majumdar, however, claimed that some of the protesters deliberately wrapped saffron skiffs around their necks to hoodwink people.

"This is the new political approach of Trinamool Congress. They were protesting, posing as BJP workers with saffron robes around their necks and tilaks on their foreheads. A person seen wearing saffron robes was Raju, a Trinamool Congress leader from the Diamond Harbour area and a close associate of the notorious criminal Shamim. The uneducated Trinamool Congress will remain uneducated," he said.

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly and senior BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, said that it was an example of political bankruptcy where Trinamool Congress had to resort to the strategy of disguising their own workers by having them wear saffron robes behind the veil of pretence to protest against BJP leaders, so that BJP workers get confused

"One cannot become a BJP worker just by draping a saffron scarf on the body. It requires a lot of sacrifice and hard work; one has to endure a lot of hardship," LoP Adhikari claimed.

At the time the report was filed, there was no official reaction in the matter, either from Trinamool Congress or from any official of Diamond Harbour Police District.

