PSEB Punjab Board class 12 date sheet revised

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has revised the date sheet for class 12 second term exams. While majority of the exam dates have remained the same, some changes have been brought in the date sheet. Students can check the revised date on the official PSEB website — pseb.ac.in. Exam dates for several subjects have been revised due to ‘administrative reasons’. According to the revised date sheet, the class 12 term two exams for the Punjab Board will now start on April 24 with the Home Science exam and end on May 23, 2022.

The Board has revised the exam dates for Welcome Life, Economics, Physical Education, Sports Business, and Public Administration. While the dates for the majority of exams have not been changed, students are advised to keep checking the official PSEB website - pseb.ac.in - to ensure they do not miss out on any further changes. However, PSEB has not changed the exam dates for the Class 10 Term 2 Examination, and it will be held between April 29 and May 19, 2022. Like other boards, PSEB has also opted for a two-term system for its board examinations this year.

PSEB Punjab Board Exam 2022: Here's how to download PSEB Punjab board

Candidates first need to visit the official website of PSEB

On the homepage click on the link that reads, " ‘important links"

Then, click on the "Date Sheet" option

Now, tap on the PSEB Date Sheet for Class 10 and 12 Links

Click on the view document of the respective date sheet.

Download the Punjab board date sheet for future reference.

April 24, 2022 Home Science

April 25, 2022 Vocal Music

April 26, 2022 Accountancy and Book Keeping, History and Appreciation of Art, Architectural Drawing, Accountancy – II

April 27, 2022 Sanskrit, Business Organisation and Management, Psychology

April 28, 2022 Healthcare, Automobile, Information Technology, Travel and Tourism, Physical Education, NSQF Subjects

April 29, 2022 Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu

April 30, 2022 Music (Tabla)

May 2, 2022 Agriculture, Dance, Defence Studies

May 4, 2022 Geography

May 5, 2022 Sociology

May 6, 2022 General English

May 7, 2022 Physical Education and Sports

May 9, 2022 History, Chemistry

May 10, 2022 General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture

May 11, 2022 Environmental Education

May 12, 2022 Computer Applications

May 13, 2022 Biology, Media Studies, Religion, German, Arabic, Instrumental Music

May 16, 2022 Physics, Political Science

May 17, 2022 Public Administration, Business Studies – II

May 18, 2022 NCC

May 19, 2022 Computer Science

May 20, 2022 Life Sciences

May 21, 2022 Mathematics

May 23, 2022 Economics, General Foundation Course