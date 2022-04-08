PSEB Punjab Board class 12 date sheet revised
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 8, 2022 03:06 PM2022-04-08T15:06:56+5:302022-04-08T15:08:41+5:30
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has revised the date sheet for class 12 second term exams. While majority ...
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has revised the date sheet for class 12 second term exams. While majority of the exam dates have remained the same, some changes have been brought in the date sheet. Students can check the revised date on the official PSEB website — pseb.ac.in. Exam dates for several subjects have been revised due to ‘administrative reasons’. According to the revised date sheet, the class 12 term two exams for the Punjab Board will now start on April 24 with the Home Science exam and end on May 23, 2022.
The Board has revised the exam dates for Welcome Life, Economics, Physical Education, Sports Business, and Public Administration. While the dates for the majority of exams have not been changed, students are advised to keep checking the official PSEB website - pseb.ac.in - to ensure they do not miss out on any further changes. However, PSEB has not changed the exam dates for the Class 10 Term 2 Examination, and it will be held between April 29 and May 19, 2022. Like other boards, PSEB has also opted for a two-term system for its board examinations this year.
PSEB Punjab Board Exam 2022: Here's how to download PSEB Punjab board
Candidates first need to visit the official website of PSEB
On the homepage click on the link that reads, " ‘important links"
Then, click on the "Date Sheet" option
Now, tap on the PSEB Date Sheet for Class 10 and 12 Links
Click on the view document of the respective date sheet.
Download the Punjab board date sheet for future reference.
April 24, 2022 Home Science
April 25, 2022 Vocal Music
April 26, 2022 Accountancy and Book Keeping, History and Appreciation of Art, Architectural Drawing, Accountancy – II
April 27, 2022 Sanskrit, Business Organisation and Management, Psychology
April 28, 2022 Healthcare, Automobile, Information Technology, Travel and Tourism, Physical Education, NSQF Subjects
April 29, 2022 Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu
April 30, 2022 Music (Tabla)
May 2, 2022 Agriculture, Dance, Defence Studies
May 4, 2022 Geography
May 5, 2022 Sociology
May 6, 2022 General English
May 7, 2022 Physical Education and Sports
May 9, 2022 History, Chemistry
May 10, 2022 General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture
May 11, 2022 Environmental Education
May 12, 2022 Computer Applications
May 13, 2022 Biology, Media Studies, Religion, German, Arabic, Instrumental Music
May 16, 2022 Physics, Political Science
May 17, 2022 Public Administration, Business Studies – II
May 18, 2022 NCC
May 19, 2022 Computer Science
May 20, 2022 Life Sciences
May 21, 2022 Mathematics
May 23, 2022 Economics, General Foundation Course