PUBG 'love story': Seema, Sachin come out of UP ATS office in separate vehicles after interrogation

Noida, July 18 The Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Police here on Monday questioned Pakistani woman Seema Haider and his Indian partner Sachin Meena, who fell in love after meeting each other on online game PUBG and the woman illegally entered India via Nepal.

Besides the couple, Sachin Meena's father was picked up by the ATS for questioning.

Sources said the couple came out of the ATS office in separate vehicles after questioning on Monday night.

Though they were sent back, further questioning would continue in the coming days, sources said, adding that the couple was interrogated by ATS Lucknow and Noida teams for several hours.

According to sources, Seema, during the interrogation, was questioned about documents and SIM cards that were recovered from her. It is being said that the ATS, in coordination with Central agencies, is probing how Seema moved from Pakistan to Uttar Pradesh. The ATS along with Central agencies is also probing the entire network involved in facilitating the illegal migration of people from Pakistan to Dubai and then to India via Nepal.

The mobile numbers used by Seema when she came to India are also being investigated.

Sources said that Central agencies are tracing Seema's complete profile through her contacts and family in Pakistan.

It is said that Seema's uncle is a Subedar in the Pakistani Army. Apart from this, her brother also works for the Pakistani Army. Considering these inputs, investigating agencies probing the possibility of Seema being associated with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

If sources are to be believed, investigating agencies have sent Seema's identity card to the Indian High Commission in Pakistan for verification.

Seema along with four children entered India via the Nepal border. She claimed that she was in love with Sachin with whom she came into contact while playing PUBG. The two reportedly got married in Nepal and she has been living with Sachin's family in Noida.

However, the couple stirred controversy with a section of the media claiming that Seema is an ISI agent. Her previous boyfriend from Pakistan and husband from Saudi Arabia also jumped into the controversy by giving lengthy interviews to TV channels.

Seema had entered India without a valid VISA. She had earlier said that she did not apply for the visa citing the rules in India. The couple were also arrested by police in this case.

Probe agencies are looking into the matter and trying to ascertain facts related to her entry into India as well. While Seema refuses to return to Pakistan, her family has also now asked her not to return.

--IANS

