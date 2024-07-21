Public Health in Kerala Is In Dangerous Situation, Says V.D Satheesan

In a stark declaration, VD Satheesan, Kerala's Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader, has raised alarming concerns about the state's deteriorating public health situation. Speaking on behalf of a worried populace, he pointed out the dire consequences of governmental inaction amidst an apparent rise in post-COVID complications leading to increased mortality rates.

Highlighting the gravity of the issue, Satheesan emphasized that despite efforts to bring attention to the escalating crisis in the state assembly, the government has failed to take meaningful steps. The absence of systematic data collection, research initiatives, or comprehensive studies on post-COVID health impacts has exacerbated the situation, leaving Kerala's once-celebrated healthcare standards at risk.

"For years, Kerala prided itself on maintaining European standards in public health," lamented Satheesan. "However, recent trends indicate a disturbing decline, with the state falling behind in updating critical health protocols and responses." Satheesan's poignant remarks come hours after the 14-year-old boy from Kerala’s Malappuram district, who tested positive for the Nipah virus, died at the government medical college hospital in Kozhikode on Sunday.

He had developed a fever 10 days ago, and had been on ventilator support since Friday, Health Department officials said.After NIV-Pune on Saturday confirmed that he had the Nipah virus, the boy was moved to the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode from a private hospital